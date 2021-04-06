UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Responded 1,655 Emergency Calls In March

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:38 PM

A meeting of Rescue-1122 was held at the Central Station Kutchery Road here to review the monthly performance of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting of Rescue-1122 was held at the Central Station Kutchery Road here to review the monthly performance of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal.

Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob told the meeting that Rescue-1122 Sialkot control room received 36,407 calls during March, out of which 1,655 were genuine emergencies, which were responded immediately.

He said the emergency calls included 711 about road accidents, 69 about fire incidents, 652 of medical nature, 47 crime and one was about a drowning incidents.

Also, 175 other emergencies calls were also responded which were about animal rescuing in the past month.

He said Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 311, out of 1,533 patients on-the-spot, 1,125 patients were shifted to hospital alive while 97 people died on-the-spot, or on arrival at the hospital.

The PES provided first aid and timely fire prevention training to 500 people in 14 institutions during the month under the community training programme, he added.

