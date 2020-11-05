Rescue-1122 responded 1862 emergencies in Kasur

The Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue-1122 provided service to 1862 victims in the month of October

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue-1122 provided service to 1862 victims in the month of October.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Sultan Mehmood while presiding over a meeting held here on Thursday to review monthly performance said that as many as 1849 rescue operations were conducted and 1862 victims were rescued during these operations,adding that 219 injured people were provided first aid on the spot and 1590 injured were shifted to hospital,whereas 53 were killed in separate incidents.

Atleast 55 incidents of quarrel and firing,761 road accidents,749 medical,74 fire and four building collapse incidents were reported during the last month.The minimum response time was recorded as less than 7 minutes,spokesman added.