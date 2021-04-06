UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Responded 2109 Emergencies In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

KASUR, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue-1122 provided service to 2109 victims in the month of March.

A meeting was held here on Tuesday to review monthly performance under the chair District Emergency Officer,Engineer Sultan Mehmood.

According to the source, as many as 2062 rescue operations were conducted and 2109 victims were rescued during these operations,adding that 263 injured people were provided first aid on the spot,1788 injured were shifted to hospital,whereas 58 were killed in separate incidents.

Atleast 69 incidents of quarrel and firing,839 road accidents,933 medical,28 fire and two building collapsed incidents were reported during the last month.The minimum response time was recorded as less than 7 minutes,spokesman added.

