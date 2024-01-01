Rescue 1122 responded 472,186 emergencies in 2023

Punjab Rescue 1122 emergency service issued an annual performance report which responded to 472,186 emergencies in 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Punjab Rescue 1122 emergency service issued an annual performance report which responded to 472,186 emergencies in 2023.

Sharing a yearly performance report, the spokesman of the rescue emergency service said that the rescue teams promptly tackled all emergencies, 61,454 calls were related to accidents and emergencies.

During this period, the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies, In Rawalpindi District, Rescue Rawalpindi responded to 16,429 road traffic accidents, 1,330 fire incidents, and 1,808 crime-related incidents in 2023.

Additionally, there were 30 drowning incidents, 22 building collapses, 34 small to large gas/cylinder explosions, and 6,786 other incidents reported.

A total of 35,015 medically ill individuals received prompt initial medical assistance and were shifted to nearby hospitals by Rescue Rawalpindi.

Throughout the 61,454 incidents and emergencies, Rescue Rawalpindi provided timely rescue services to 57,893 individuals.

Rescue 1122 is available at all times with just one call, serving the people without any discrimination.

The trust of the people in Rescue Services is our invaluable asset, he concluded.