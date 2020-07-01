UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Responded 6,606 Calls In June

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:34 PM

Rescue-1122 received 164,864 calls during last month.

As many as 6604 calls of emergency and 31,322 calls were made for seeking information, said Zahid Latif, spokesperson here Wednesday

2,043 calls were received of road accidents, 3628 medical, 157 fire eruption, 253 crimes, 8 drowning, 11 calls of building collapse, 1 cylinder blast and 503 other different types of emergencies.

Rescue teams provided immediately help and rescued 6662 affected persons.

The teams also provided medical first aid to 2846 injured and 2,974 other seriousinjured were shifted to hospital.

