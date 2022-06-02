UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Responded To 10,031 Emergencies In May

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Rescue 1122 responded to 10,031 emergencies in May

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Rescue 1122 responded to 10,031 emergencies and provided assistance to 9,567 persons during the month of May.

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 Thursday issued monthly performance report for the month of May of Faisalabad station. The report was shared in a monthly review meeting held at Rescue central station here Thursday.

The meeting was apprised that Rescue-1122 received 44,864 calls, including 10031 of emergency, and 9410 of seeking information.

The rescue teams, while maintaining an average response time of 7 minutes, attended 2564 road accidents, 6031 medical emergencies, 304 fire eruption incidents, 350 crime scenes, 15 drowning incidents, 6 building collapse incidents and 761 miscellaneous emergencies during the month.

The teams provided first aid to 3004 persons and shifted 6097 to different hospitals.

