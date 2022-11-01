Rescue 1122 responded to 1118 calls during October

Emergency Rescue Service 1122 has responded to 1118 calls including 322 medical assistance related phones during last month with an average response time of help was 6.50

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Emergency Rescue Service 1122 has responded to 1118 calls including 322 medical assistance related phones during last month with an average response time of help was 6.50.

According to a report issued by District Emergency Officer here, Rescue 1122 Swabi received 44366 calls in control room and provided assistance to people in 1118 incidents.

The cases included transportation of 332 patients to various hospitals of Swabi, 135 road mishaps and 569 calls of medical assistance. Rescue 1122 also responded to 14 incidents of fire eruption, 21 firing injuries, two cases of drowning, three cases of building collapse and 25 other emergencies of different nature.