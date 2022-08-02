Rescue 1122 responded to 135,102 emergencies in July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday said that Rescue 1122 rescued 140,003 victims while responding to 135,102 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during July 2022.

The PESD had evacuated 10,692 flood affected people from riverine flooding and hill torrent districts since 15th June during current monsoon, he added.

As many as 412 rescuers had been conducting search, rescue and evacuation operations at 97 points in flood-hit districts of Punjab during day and night operations since 13th July, 2022 of the recent monsoon, he maintained.

He expressed these views in a meeting held at Rescue Headquarters during review meeting of monthly and Flood Rescue Operations here, which was attended by all heads of wings of Emergency Services Headquarters and academy.

Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) briefed the DG Rescue Punjab about recent flood rescue operations which was conducted mainly in 4 districts.

The PMC also informed that resources were deployed well in time according to the flood vulnerability districts in which main districts were Rajanpur, DG Khan, Mianawali and Muzaffargarh.

Around 10,692 flood affectees had been evacuated so far out of which 5227 people were rescued in Rajanpur, 5067 in DG khan, 256 in Muzaffargarh and 142 in Mianwali.

The PMC briefed about the operations of last month that out of 135,102 emergencies, Rescue 1122 responded to 28,959 road traffic accidents, 82,874 medical emergencies, 1461 fire incidents, 3724 crime incidents, 1153 animal rescue, 222 drowning incidents, 298 structural collapses, and 16411 miscellaneous operations.

It was observed with concern that 258 people died in 28,959 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes 7,307 occurred in Lahore in which 28 people died.

On this occasion, DG Rescue Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed satisfaction over flood rescue operations. He said that the greatest motto of humanity was to serve the people without any discrimination in difficult and adverse situation.