Rescue 1122 Responded To 157 Emergencies In Last Week

Published October 17, 2022

Rescue 1122 responded to 157 emergencies in last week

Rescue1122 station has responded to 157 emergency cases and provided rescue services to six persons during last seven days

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) ::Rescue1122 station has responded to 157 emergency cases and provided rescue services to six persons during last seven days.

In a statement issued by District Emergency Officer, Haroon Rasheed here on Monday, among the total, 1927 calls were received of which 157 were emergencies including 128 medical, 15 road accidents, four fire eruptions, and eight aerial firing cases were reported.

The rescue teams shifted four persons to hospitals outside the district while two patients rushed to district headquarters hospital, Bannu during the last week.

