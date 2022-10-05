UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Responded To 20611 Calls In Sept 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Rescue 1122 responded to 20611 calls in Sept 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 20611 phone calls during September 2022 of which 6744 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reached the emergency spot was 8.2 minutes. As many as 1030 road accidents, 19 fire-related incidents, and 100 fight incidents were reported last month.

A total of 4890 medical emergencies and 699 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in September 2022 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

The report further told that 6555 people were provided rescue services in the month, of which 2917 were provided first aid on the spot while 3512 were taken to hospitals.

A total of 126 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 725 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital under Patient Transfer Service. Community Emergency Response Teams were trained to prepare volunteers for emergency situations. District Emergency Officer urged citizens to take part in such training to deal with any situation.

