Rescue-1122 Responded To 2,236 Emergency Calls In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Rescue-1122 responded to 2,236 emergency calls in January

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting was held at the Central Rescue-1122 station under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal to review the monthly performance.

The meeting was attended by all the wings and station in-charges. Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob presented the monthly performance report. He said the rescue control received 16,460 phone calls in the month of January, out of which 2,236 were emergency calls, while the rest were bogus and unnecessary calls.

He said the emergency calls included 660 road accidents, 73 fire incidents, 55 crime emergency, 1218 medical emergencies and 230 rescue operations including rescuing animals.

The emergency officer said that Rescue-1122 took timely action and provided the first aid to 431 patients, out of 2,044 patients on-the-spot, while 1,449 patients were shifted to the hospital after providing them with the first aid.

He said 164 patients died on-the-spot or during their shifting to a hospital. Twenty people were shifted to Lahore for advance medical facilities under the patient transfer service.

The spokesperson said that Rescue-1122 provided the first aid and fire training to 85 people in SIX training sessions under the Community Training programme.

Rescuers and rescue guards also participated in the anti-polio campaign across the district along with the district administration and anti-polio drops were given to 1,569 children under the age of five at various places of Lorry Adda, Doburji and Sublinme Chowk.

