Rescue 1122 responded to 47162 calls in February

The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 47,162 phone calls during February of which 4698 calls were emergency related

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 47,162 phone calls during February of which 4698 calls were emergency related. According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain on Tuesday , the average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.38 minutes.

As many as 1049 road accidents, 34 fire-related incidents and 91 quarrel incidents were reported during the last month.

Total 3010 medical emergencies, one incident of drowning and 513 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt .

The report further told that 4630 people were rescued in the month, of which 1801 were provided first aid on the spot while 2708 were taken to hospital. Total of 121 deaths were reported in the month.

As many as 928 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.