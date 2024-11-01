Rescue-1122 Responded To 5,428 Emergency Calls In October
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Shakeel Ahmad issued the monthly performance report here on Friday, highlighting that Rescue-1122 received a total of 14,125 calls during October.
Among these, 5,428 calls were emergency-related, 1,265 calls were for information, while 7,432 were irrelevant, prank, or fake calls.
Rescue 1122 responded to 641 road traffic accidents, 13 fire incidents, 87 crime cases, 4,277 medical emergencies, and 410 miscellaneous emergencies.
In these incidents, Rescue 1122 assisted a total of 5,365 people. Among them, 3,472 were given first aid on the spot, 1,888 were shifted to nearby hospitals after initial medical aid, while unfortunately, 5 individuals were declared dead on arrival.
Rescue 1122 maintained an average response time of 8 minutes per emergency, responding to approximately 175 emergency calls daily.
District Emergency Officer Engineer Shakeel Ahmad emphasized that providing timely and quality service to citizens remained their top priority.
