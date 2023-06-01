UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Responded To 574 Cases In Last Month: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LOWER DIR, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) ::Emergency Rescue Service 1122 responded to 574 cases including medical help, fire eruption and traffic incidents during last month.

According to monthly performance report of Rescue 1122 Lower Dir, 275 cases of medical emergencies, 15 cases of fire eruption, four incidents of violence, two incidents of drowning were dealt by workers during last month.

As many as 147 patients needing emergency help were shifted to various hospitals of the district while 80 patients were shifted in ambulance service to hospitals situated outside the district.

Rescue 1122 has also started different initiatives to aware people about preventive measures against heatstroke and dengue.

