Rescue 1122 responded to 6423 calls during 2024

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 responded to 6423 calls of help including 6026 injuries and accidents during the year 2024.

According to a report issued by Rescue 1122, needed help was provided to victims in 2697 medical emergencies, 464 road traffic accidents, 209 fires, 41 gunshots and fights, 15 building collapses, 03 cylinder blasts, 325 recoveries and others.

During 2024, 29 drowning incidents occurred in the Panjkoda River. The expert diver team of Rescue 1122 Dir Lower responded and conducted search and rescue operations by scuba diving, boating, line search and various methods.

The rescue team rescued nine safely and the bodies of 20 drowned persons were also recovered and transferred to different hospitals.

2640 patients were transferred from one hospital to another in Health Referral Ambulance Services led by Rescue 1122 Der Lower in 2024.

Rescue 1122 Lower Dir also conducted more than hundred training programs and awareness sessions in 2024. Practical training on first aid and fire prevention was also provided to thousands of people in schools, colleges, universities, public and private institutions.

Rescue 1122 Control Room Dir received 56206 calls in 2024 including 28678 fake calls.

