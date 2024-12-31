Rescue 1122 Responded To 6423 Calls During 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 responded to 6423 calls of help including 6026 injuries and accidents during the year 2024.
According to a report issued by Rescue 1122, needed help was provided to victims in 2697 medical emergencies, 464 road traffic accidents, 209 fires, 41 gunshots and fights, 15 building collapses, 03 cylinder blasts, 325 recoveries and others.
During 2024, 29 drowning incidents occurred in the Panjkoda River. The expert diver team of Rescue 1122 Dir Lower responded and conducted search and rescue operations by scuba diving, boating, line search and various methods.
The rescue team rescued nine safely and the bodies of 20 drowned persons were also recovered and transferred to different hospitals.
2640 patients were transferred from one hospital to another in Health Referral Ambulance Services led by Rescue 1122 Der Lower in 2024.
Rescue 1122 Lower Dir also conducted more than hundred training programs and awareness sessions in 2024. Practical training on first aid and fire prevention was also provided to thousands of people in schools, colleges, universities, public and private institutions.
Rescue 1122 Control Room Dir received 56206 calls in 2024 including 28678 fake calls.
APP/aiq/mds/
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024
Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery
UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024
Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne
Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two women killed,one injured in a road mishap1 minute ago
-
Syndicate of Agriculture varsity ratifies decisions of previous meeting1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 responded to 6423 calls during 20241 minute ago
-
Annual election of Haripur Press Club held2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20245 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 15,798 food outlets, discards 161,848 kg/L unhygienic food items11 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH orders dismissal of NICL employee in workplace harassment case11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 30,800 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
One-window operation launched to facilitate citizens12 minutes ago
-
Bhitai Arts Council presented over 100 stage dramas in 202431 minutes ago
-
Intermediate annual exams 2025 schedule announced:41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three robbers in encounter; recover snatched car, motorcycle42 minutes ago