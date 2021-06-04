UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Responded To 71169 Calls During Last Month

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Rescue 1122 responded to 71169 calls during last month

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 71169 phone calls during May 2021 of which 5040 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 6.7 minutes.

As many as 1124 road accidents, 57 fire-related incidents and 146 fight incidents were reported last month. Total 3243 medical emergencies, 7 incidents of drowning and 463 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in May 2021 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 4906 people were rescued in the month,out of which 1973 were provided first aid on the spot while 2682 were taken to hospitals.

A total of 251 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 530 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who are battling against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Road Victoria Bahawalpur May Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

22 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

12 seconds ago

Parking system to be made online in Faisalabad

13 seconds ago

Bavaria allows 14,000 to attend Euro 2020 matches ..

15 seconds ago

Green, orange or red: France eases summer travel r ..

4 minutes ago

AIOU uploads semester terminal exam papers for BA ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.