Rescue 1122 responded to 71169 calls during last month

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The control room of Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 71169 phone calls during May 2021 of which 5040 calls were emergency related.

According to the monthly report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain today, the average time to reach the emergency spot was 6.7 minutes.

As many as 1124 road accidents, 57 fire-related incidents and 146 fight incidents were reported last month. Total 3243 medical emergencies, 7 incidents of drowning and 463 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in May 2021 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 4906 people were rescued in the month,out of which 1973 were provided first aid on the spot while 2682 were taken to hospitals.

A total of 251 deaths were reported in the month due to various incidents. As many as 530 patients were shifted from different hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

The report also appreciated frontline workers of Rescue 1122 who are battling against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.