Rescue-1122 responded to 75,729 emergency calls in 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The Emergency service Rescue-1122 responded to 75,729 calls and shifted 78,719 patients during the ongoing year 2019, according to official sources.

The average responded calls per day stood at 217.61 emergencies. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah told APP here on Sunday that the Emergency service received 1,071,835 total calls, out of which 75,729 were genuine calls.

He said that 161,071 calls were made for seeking information, while 91,679 were wrong calls.

He said that the average response time remained 6.

81 minutes while average response time for fire emergencies remained 7 minutes and 10 seconds.

Rescue-1122 spokesman Ihsan Shahid said that the Safety & Community Wing of the service conducted awareness sessions at various schools, colleges and industries to sensitise people on how to handle any emergency like situation.

He said that first aid emergency training was imparted to about 60,000 Rescue volunteers. He said that rescue volunteers were registered with Rescue 1122 and helped rescuers during major emergencies.