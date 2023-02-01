UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Responded To 950 Road Accident Calls In January

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rescue 1122 responded to 950 road accident calls in January

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Rescue 1122 Sargodha has responded to 950 call of road accidents during the month of January 2023.

Rescue 1122 Sargodha District Emergency Officer Mazher Shah while briefing about the monthly report, told APP that the Rescue 1122 Sargodha provided timely emergency services to 4602 people with an average response time of 9.

9 minutes in the month of January.

The Rescue teams responded to 950 road traffic accidents, 3195 medical emergencies, 46 incidents of fires, 9 incidents of crime or shooting and 74 incidents of other emergencies and also shifted 1352 people to different hospitals, he said

