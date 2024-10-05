Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Responded To 9,646 Emergencies In September

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Rescue 1122 responded to 9,646 emergencies in September

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Multan responded to 9,646 emergencies in September, successfully rescuing over 10,000 individuals.

According to official sources, the service maintained an average response time of under 7 minutes throughout the month.

The emergencies handled by Rescue 1122 Multan included 2,482 road traffic accidents, 80 fire incidents, 258 cases of crime-related emergencies, three drowning cases, 11 incidents of building collapse, and 5,511 medical emergencies. The medical cases primarily involved patients with heart attacks, respiratory issues, and other serious ailments.

Out of the 9,646 emergencies, 4,031 individuals were transported to hospitals, while 5,607 were provided with on-the-spot first aid. Unfortunately, 362 victims could not be saved and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Additionally, 321 patients were safely transferred between hospitals based on doctors' recommendations for specialized care.

The service also demonstrated its commitment to animal welfare by rescuing and providing medical aid to 15 animals.

Dr. Hussain Mian, District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Multan, said the Primary focus of the service is the well-being of citizens, which is achieved through timely response to emergency calls and delivering necessary relief. He further appealed to the public to avoid making unnecessary calls to the emergency number, as only 9,646 of the 45,080 calls received in September were genuine emergencies. He urged citizens to use the emergency number responsibly to ensure that those in need can receive timely assistance.

Dr. Hussain also reiterated the importance of following traffic rules, especially avoiding over-speeding and ensuring the use of helmets by motorcyclists.

