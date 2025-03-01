Rescue-1122 Responded To Over 180,000 Emergencies Last Month
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Dr Rizwan Naseer, Secretary of the Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab, said on Saturday that Rescue-1122 responded to a total of 180,807 emergencies in February 2025, rescuing 183,455 victims.
Among these, road traffic accidents accounted for a significant portion, with 37,390 incidents recorded, leading to 375 fatalities. Other emergencies included medical cases (121,895), falls and slips (4,948), fire incidents (2,135), and drowning emergencies (30).
A concerning rise in road traffic accidents was highlighted, with Dr Naseer noting a 35.
58pc increase in road crashes from February 2021 to February 2025. This marked a significant uptick, from 27,578 accidents in February 2021 to 37,390 in the most recent month.
The meeting, chaired by the ESD secretary, also featured reports from district emergency officers (DEOs), who discussed major emergencies, challenges, case studies, and safety initiatives in their districts. Notably, Lahore reported the highest number of road traffic accidents (6,839) and fire incidents (355), while Faisalabad and Multan followed closely behind in road traffic crashes.
