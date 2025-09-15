Rescue 1122 Responds 137 Emergency Cases In District
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Rescue 1122 teams had provides services to 137 emergencies during last week in the district, the official report said on Monday.
The teams transferred 130 injured and patients to different hospitals of the district, the report added.
The emergencies included road accidents, firing incidents and fire eruptions incidents.
APP/aqb/378
