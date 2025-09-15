Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Responds 137 Emergency Cases In District

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Rescue 1122 responds 137 emergency cases in district

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Rescue 1122 teams had provides services to 137 emergencies during last week in the district, the official report said on Monday.

The teams transferred 130 injured and patients to different hospitals of the district, the report added.

The emergencies included road accidents, firing incidents and fire eruptions incidents.

APP/aqb/378

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars

NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars

1 minute ago
 Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan ..

Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum por ..

ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day

47 minutes ago
 Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ..

Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champio ..

UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title

11 hours ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in Internat ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..

11 hours ago
 Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

12 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolen ..

UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan