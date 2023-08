Rescue 1122 responds 143 incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Emergency service Rescue 1122 responded to 143 incidents in the last 24 hours, said a spokesman on Sunday.

District Emergency Officer Naveed Khan led the charge as Peshawar provided professional services during this time frame, handling 16 traffic accidents and 2 fire-related incidents.

In the traffic accidents, 23 individuals were injured in different areas including Gulbahar, islam Dheri, Dalazak Road, Nader Bagh, Charsadda Road, Patang Chowk, Zangali, Lala Kala, Daga Lara, Naguman, Faqirabad, and various other spots.