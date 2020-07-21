Rescue-1122 responds 17,630 emergencies in last six months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The District Emergency Service Rawalpindi, Rescue-1122 responded 17,630 Emergencies including 4952 road Traffic crashes in last six months.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, Rescue Service Attock dealt 6605 emergencies and 1063 accidents, likewise Rescue Service Jhelum dealt 4351 emergencies including 825 Road Traffic Crashes while total 4034 Emergencies including 961 road traffic crashes were dealt in Chakwal during last six months.

He said that currently the Rescue service is responding the emergencies with limited resources and available ambulances of Patients Transfer Service.

He informed that the recruitment of staff for few tehsils have been done and they are under training whereas the recruitment of remaining staff would be completed soon.

The staff would be deployed in all tehsils of Rawalpindi Division till December 2020. He further informed that more vehicles and equipment would also be available by December 2020.

The construction work of Tehsil Kahota in Rawalpindi, Teshil Deena and Sohawa in Jhelum, Tehsil Fatehjang in Attock and Tehsil Kallar Khar Telagang Chu sadan shah and Lawa in Chakwal will be completed soon.

The spokesman informed that the Director General (DG) Rescue-1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed the performance of Districts Emergency Officers of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and tehsil Murree and appreciated efforts of all District Emergency Officers of Rawalpindi division for maintaining standard of the Service and congratulated those who have completed 10 years of regular Service.

Soon District Emergency Officers, Emergency Officers, Rescue Safety Officers and Control Room Incharges who have completed 10 years of regular Service would be upgraded in next scale and assigned higher responsibilities, the DG added.

He informed that the DG Rescue Punjab also expressed grave concern over increasing number of road traffic crashes in Punjab and advised the citizens to observe road safety laws and adopt necessary road safety measures which would help preventing the road traffic crashes.