UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Responds 22,496 Emergency Calls Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:37 PM

Rescue 1122 responds 22,496 emergency calls last year

The Rescue 1122 responded on 22,496 emergency calls and rescued 25,687 patients during the last year

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 responded on 22,496 emergency calls and rescued 25,687 patients during the last year.

The Rescue 1122 officials said a meeting headed by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Danish Khalil was held on Wednesday.

Control Room Incharge Muhammad Imran, giving briefing, said the Rescue 1122 had received 455,887 calls from which 22,496 were emergency ones.

From 22,496 emergency calls, 6,221 were of accidents, 328 of fire, 643 crimes, 44 drowning, 12 building collapse, while 15,247 calls were related to medical emergencies and others.

The first aid was provided to 3585 patients on the spot, 20,186 patients were shifted to hospitals.

The 1715 stranded people were shifted at safer places during flood 2019.

Rescue & Safety Officer Abdul Haq Sahibzada said that Rescue headquarters had given target of 23,000 rescue volunteers to community safety wing Vehari from which 7,413 rescue volunteers had got registered online so far. The professional training was imparted to 5,832 rescue volunteers through cadre course.

Related Topics

Fire Flood Vehari Rescue 1122 2019 From

Recent Stories

Mobile phone App of Anti Corruption Establishment ..

4 minutes ago

'Business community must promote soft image of Pak ..

4 minutes ago

NAB received 51,291 complaints in 2019

4 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad introduces ca ..

4 minutes ago

District Benevolent Fund Board approves Rs 31 mln ..

13 minutes ago

One window counter equipped with modern technology ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.