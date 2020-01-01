Rescue 1122 responds 22,496 emergency calls last year

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 responded on 22,496 emergency calls and rescued 25,687 patients during the last year.

The Rescue 1122 officials said a meeting headed by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Danish Khalil was held on Wednesday.

Control Room Incharge Muhammad Imran, giving briefing, said the Rescue 1122 had received 455,887 calls from which 22,496 were emergency ones.

From 22,496 emergency calls, 6,221 were of accidents, 328 of fire, 643 crimes, 44 drowning, 12 building collapse, while 15,247 calls were related to medical emergencies and others.

The first aid was provided to 3585 patients on the spot, 20,186 patients were shifted to hospitals.

The 1715 stranded people were shifted at safer places during flood 2019.

Rescue & Safety Officer Abdul Haq Sahibzada said that Rescue headquarters had given target of 23,000 rescue volunteers to community safety wing Vehari from which 7,413 rescue volunteers had got registered online so far. The professional training was imparted to 5,832 rescue volunteers through cadre course.