Rescue 1122 Responds 23 Road Accidents During Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Rescue 1122 has responded 23 road accidents occurred across the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the report issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), the emergency service responded promptly and rescued 25 injured people.

As many as 18 men and 7 women were among the injured in the accidents, the report added.

The condition of 8 of the injured was critical, while 17 people suffered minor injuries, it said.

The rescue teams transported the injured immediately to a nearby hospitals after providing first aid.

