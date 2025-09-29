Rescue 1122 Responds 23 Road Accidents During Last 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Rescue 1122 has responded 23 road accidents occurred across the district during the last 24 hours.
According to the report issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), the emergency service responded promptly and rescued 25 injured people.
As many as 18 men and 7 women were among the injured in the accidents, the report added.
The condition of 8 of the injured was critical, while 17 people suffered minor injuries, it said.
The rescue teams transported the injured immediately to a nearby hospitals after providing first aid.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..
Overall state of Europe's environment is not good, says EEA
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polaris ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth died of electrocution3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds 23 road accidents during last 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar22 minutes ago
-
Two new Polio cases confirmed from Sindh23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 144,100 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi23 minutes ago
-
ANP criticizes KP government over corruption, lawlessness23 minutes ago
-
Accused of murder case held43 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers held in police crackdown1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy War College1 hour ago
-
Police recover 3-year-old lost girl1 hour ago
-
One dacoit arrested,two escape after police encounter2 hours ago