Rescue 1122 Responds 3313 Emergency Calls

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 responds 3313 emergency calls

LAHORE, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting was held to review the monthly performance of Rescue-1122 under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal here on Thursday.

The meeting was briefed that rescue 1122 responded to 3313 emergency calls during the last month.

They provided services to 739 road accidents, 2139 medial, 37 fire incidents, 108 crime, 1 drowning ,1 building collapse and 288 other incidents.

Five people were killed on the spot in separate road mishaps,whereas 285 injured were provided first aid on the spot and 513 severely injured were shifted to hospitals,said spokesperson.

