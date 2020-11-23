UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Responds 763 Emergency Calls During Last Week

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:05 PM

Rescue 1122 responds 763 emergency calls during last week

The Rescue 1122 in its report regarding last week activities said on Monday that the rescue teams headed by District Emergency Officer, Dr Mir Alam responded to 763 emergency calls of which 135 were related to traffic mishaps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 in its report regarding last week activities said on Monday that the rescue teams headed by District Emergency Officer, Dr Mir Alam responded to 763 emergency calls of which 135 were related to traffic mishaps.

The rescue teams also responded to 597 medical emergencies, 10 incidents of firing and scuffles, 8 cases of coronavirus and recovery of people from debris of three house collapse incidents.

It said the rescue teams provided first aid to some injured at the site of incidents and shifted people with severe injuries to the hospital. The ratio of response time of the rescue teams to the site of incidents remained as 7 minutes.

During last week it said, the Rescue Control Room received a total of 26685 calls of which 15117 were informative while 763 were emergency and the rest were redundant.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Note 8 with 64MP camera is up For Grab, Pr ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical And Eye Cam ..

21 minutes ago

Educational institutions closed down for one month ..

25 minutes ago

Amazing food experience awaits Dubai Investment Pa ..

26 minutes ago

Libyan Legislators to Discuss Parliament Merge in ..

4 minutes ago

Al Sahlawi and Nafeesah clinch badminton titles as ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.