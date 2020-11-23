Rescue 1122 responds 763 emergency calls during last week

The Rescue 1122 in its report regarding last week activities said on Monday that the rescue teams headed by District Emergency Officer, Dr Mir Alam responded to 763 emergency calls of which 135 were related to traffic mishaps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 in its report regarding last week activities said on Monday that the rescue teams headed by District Emergency Officer, Dr Mir Alam responded to 763 emergency calls of which 135 were related to traffic mishaps.

The rescue teams also responded to 597 medical emergencies, 10 incidents of firing and scuffles, 8 cases of coronavirus and recovery of people from debris of three house collapse incidents.

It said the rescue teams provided first aid to some injured at the site of incidents and shifted people with severe injuries to the hospital. The ratio of response time of the rescue teams to the site of incidents remained as 7 minutes.

During last week it said, the Rescue Control Room received a total of 26685 calls of which 15117 were informative while 763 were emergency and the rest were redundant.