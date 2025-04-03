Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Responds 79 Emergencies During Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Rescue 1122 responds 79 emergencies during Eid

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Dir Lower provided rescue facilities to 74 injured and patients in a total of 79 emergencies during Eid-ul-Fitr,

The Spokesman said on Thursday that rescue facilities were provided in 36 medical emergencies, 8 road traffic accidents, 4 fire incidents and 4 other incidents during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Under the ambulance referral service, 27 patients referred by doctors were shifted to various hospitals within and outside the district under the supervision of trained staff of Rescue 1122

The Rescue 1122 control room received 789 calls on the occasion of Eid, most of which included unnecessary and fake calls.

APP/aiq/vak

