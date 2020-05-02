UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Responds On 2108 Emergency Calls In April

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:38 PM

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum said Rescue 1122 Khanewal control room had received 66179 calls from which 2108 were emergency calls

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum said Rescue 1122 Khanewal control room had received 66179 calls from which 2108 were emergency calls.

Talking to media persons about monthly performance of Rescue 1122, DEO said other calls included 500 calls of traffic accidents, 1014 of medical, 19 of fire, 139 of crimes, one of building collapse and 431 mislenous.

First aid was provided to 135 people and shifted 1825 patients to various hospitals.

Dr Ijaz stated that 525 patients were shifted to big hospitals from small hospitals under patient referral service.

The average response time remained seven minutes of each call.

He urged masses to stay at homes and adopt all preventive measures to avert COVID-19.

He said people could dial Rescue helpline 1122 where Rescuers were busy in serving masses round the clock.

APP /sak

