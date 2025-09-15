Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Responds To 137 Emergencies In A Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Rescue 1122 responds to 137 emergencies in a week

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The emergency service Rescue 1122 efficiently responded to 137 emergencies during the past week, providing timely assistance to 130 injured individuals and patients across the district.

According to official data, the emergencies included 56 medical cases, six road traffic accidents, one firearm injury, four incidents of quarrels, one drowning case, one fire incident, six recovery operations, and several other emergencies.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 teams successfully shifted 67 patients to various hospitals within and outside the district, ensuring quick and safe transportation.

District Emergency Officer Sanaullah said that Rescue 1122 Lower Dir remains committed to serving the public with dedication and professionalism.

APP/ari-adi

