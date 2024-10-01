Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Responds To 16,915 Emergencies In September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Rescue 1122 responds to 16,915 emergencies in September

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 16,915 emergencies during the month of September.

According to spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi, a performance review meeting was held at the provincial headquarters, where Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan, shared the monthly statistics.

He stated that medical assistance was provided to 17,413 injured and ill individuals across various districts, while 411 people lost their lives in different incidents. The emergencies included 1,975 traffic accidents, 13,741 medical cases, 237 fire incidents, 387 crime-related events, 32 drowning incidents, 20 building collapses, and 519 other emergencies.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said Rescue 1122 is continuing to conduct training and educational courses on first aid and fire safety across schools, colleges, and universities in different districts.

