Rescue 1122 Responds To 1769 Emergencies In November

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 rescued 1769 emergencies during the month of November this year.

According to official sources, the emergencies includes 597 traffic accidents, 43 fire,70 crime and brawl incidents between people, and 819 medical emergencies.

The Rescue 1122 provided first aid treatment to 186 citizens.

However, 54 persons died in different mishaps.

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mehmood stressed upon citizens to demonstrate responsibilities as 2156 calls were received while 1769 were genuine calls which were responded timely by the rescuers.

He also observed that the citizens should install fire safety gadgets in offices, homes, shops and factories in order to avoid any mishaps.

