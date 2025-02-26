Rescue 1122 Responds To 20 Road Accidents In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 10:33 PM
During the 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122, responded to 20 road traffic accidents across Chiniot, rescuing 22 injured individuals. The breakdown of the rescued individuals includes 17 men and 5 women
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) During the 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122, responded to 20 road traffic accidents across Chiniot, rescuing 22 injured individuals. The breakdown of the rescued individuals includes 17 men and 5 women.
According to rescue spokesperson, out of the 22 injured, 8 were slightly injured and received immediate medical attention on the spot, while 14 were seriously injured and were rushed to nearby hospitals in Rescue 1122 vans after receiving first aid.
This swift response by Rescue 1122 highlights the department's commitment to providing timely emergency services to those in need. With its integrated emergency services model, Rescue 1122 has established itself as a crucial lifeline for the people of Punjab.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy
Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan
Police arrest absconder
District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss Climate Change Impacts
Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos: Rind9 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest absconder5 minutes ago
-
District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss Climate Change Impacts5 minutes ago
-
Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot vows to send offenders to jail on overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells22 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched22 minutes ago