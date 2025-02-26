Rescue 1122 responds to 20 road accidents in Chiniot

During the 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122, responded to 20 road traffic accidents across Chiniot, rescuing 22 injured individuals. The breakdown of the rescued individuals includes 17 men and 5 women

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) During the 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122, responded to 20 road traffic accidents across Chiniot, rescuing 22 injured individuals. The breakdown of the rescued individuals includes 17 men and 5 women.

According to rescue spokesperson, out of the 22 injured, 8 were slightly injured and received immediate medical attention on the spot, while 14 were seriously injured and were rushed to nearby hospitals in Rescue 1122 vans after receiving first aid.

This swift response by Rescue 1122 highlights the department's commitment to providing timely emergency services to those in need. With its integrated emergency services model, Rescue 1122 has established itself as a crucial lifeline for the people of Punjab.

