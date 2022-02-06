Rescue-1122 responds to 2,035 emergency calls in Jan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :A Rescue-1122 monthly performance review meeting was held at Rescue 1122 Central Station under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal here on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said Rescue 1122 saved 1,708 people lives by responding to 2,035 emergency calls in a timely manner during the last month.

Emergency officer Irfan Yaqoob gave a brief overview of the monthly performance.

He said that Rescue 1122 received 11,762 calls, out of which 2,035 calls were emergency while the rest were bogus and unnecessary calls.

He said that emergency calls included 590 road accidents, 62 fire incidents, 46 crime emergencies, one drowning incident, 1,143 medical emergencies, two building collapse incidents and 191 other rescue operations including rescuing animals.

He said that Rescue-1122 took timely action and provided first aid to as many as 395 patients on the spot, while 1,313 patients were shifted to various hospital after providing first aid by the rescue medical teams.

The team also shifted 20 patients to Lahore for further medical treatment under the patient transfer service, he added.

Emergency officer Irfan Yaqoob said that Rescue 1122 provided first aid and fire prevention training to 802 people in 20 training sessions under the Community Training Programme (CTP).

The meeting was attended by all the wings and station In-charges