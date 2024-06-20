Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Responds To 2203 Emergencies, 64 Die In Various Incidents During Eid: Dr Ayaz

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 10:27 PM

Rescue 1122 responds to 2203 emergencies, 64 die in various incidents during Eid: Dr Ayaz

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a report of various incidents that occurred during the three days of Eid Al-Zhaha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a report of various incidents that occurred during the three days of Eid Al-Zhaha.

Dr Mohammad Ayaz Khan Director General Rescue 1122 on Thursday said that Rescue 1122 provided services to the public in 2203 various incidents on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

DG rescue personally visited different districts on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to encourage rescue workers. DG paid tribute for being ready at all times to protect the life and property of the people and distributed sweets among them.

The holidays of Rescue 1122 were cancelled. Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that according to the report issued by the Provincial Monitoring Cell Khyber Pakhtunkhwa headquarters, in the 3 days of Eid-ul-Adha, services were provided in a total of 2203 accidents, including 393 traffic accidents, 1513 medical accidents, 143 fires, 47 crimes, 32 drownings.

And in 73 other cases Rescue1122 provided professional services.

Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan.further informed that during this time, patients and injured were transferred from one hospital to another in various emergencies.

During Eid, medical assistance was provided to 2210 people, while 64 injured lost their lives in different incidents during transfer to the hospital.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Holidays Traffic Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Education emergency shows government's seriousness ..

Education emergency shows government's seriousness in education sector: Prime Mi ..

45 seconds ago
 Govt should focus on strengthening economy, creati ..

Govt should focus on strengthening economy, creating jobs: Omar Ayub

36 seconds ago
 Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebra ..

Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebrated on Friday

37 seconds ago
 PPP KP set to observe 72nd birthday anniversary of ..

PPP KP set to observe 72nd birthday anniversary of Shaheed BB

39 seconds ago
 Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing h ..

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: ..

45 minutes ago
 500 new industrial units established in KP economi ..

500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC

45 minutes ago
Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporter ..

Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares

45 minutes ago
 Police arrests absconder

Police arrests absconder

45 minutes ago
 141 cases registered against various banned organi ..

141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecti ..

45 minutes ago
 CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: ..

CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: Provincial Minister for Law, ..

45 minutes ago
 President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter ..

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan

45 minutes ago
 World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l ..

World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan