Rescue 1122 responds to 2203 emergencies, 64 die in various incidents during Eid: Dr Ayaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a report of various incidents that occurred during the three days of Eid Al-Zhaha.

Dr Mohammad Ayaz Khan Director General Rescue 1122 on Thursday said that Rescue 1122 provided services to the public in 2203 various incidents on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

DG rescue personally visited different districts on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to encourage rescue workers. DG paid tribute for being ready at all times to protect the life and property of the people and distributed sweets among them.

The holidays of Rescue 1122 were cancelled. Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that according to the report issued by the Provincial Monitoring Cell Khyber Pakhtunkhwa headquarters, in the 3 days of Eid-ul-Adha, services were provided in a total of 2203 accidents, including 393 traffic accidents, 1513 medical accidents, 143 fires, 47 crimes, 32 drownings.

And in 73 other cases Rescue1122 provided professional services.

Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan.further informed that during this time, patients and injured were transferred from one hospital to another in various emergencies.

During Eid, medical assistance was provided to 2210 people, while 64 injured lost their lives in different incidents during transfer to the hospital.

