Rescue-1122 responds to 23,426 emergencies during Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Wednesday that Rescue-1122 responded to 23,426 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during the last five days of Eidul Azha.

The emergencies included 6206 road accidents with 44 deaths, 13,157 medical emergencies with 436 deaths, 36 drowning emergencies with 29 deaths, 218 fire emergencies, 855 delivery emergencies, 542 falls & slipping cases with 5 deaths, 340 cases of electric shock, 344 occupational injuries, 36 burn cases, 20 structural cases, 735 miscellaneous emergencies and even 232 animal rescue operations were performed.

Chairing the zoom meeting of district emergency officers, the DG PESD appreciated the rescuers who sacrificed their Eid for duties during Eid Holidays.

District Emergency Officers (DEOs) briefed that the highest number of emergencies took place in Lahore with 3544 emergencies, followed by Faisalabad with 1753 emergencies, Multan with 1751 emergencies, Gujranwala with 1245 emergencies and Bahawalpur with 1090 emergencies and the lowest number of 179 emergencies in Jhelum.

During the meeting, DEO Sahiwal briefed about a major road crash of hi-ace van due to tyre burst in which 13 injured persons were shifted to hospital and the District Emergency Officers of Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, M.B Din, Sialkot, DG Khan, Bahawalnagar, Hafizabad briefed about drowning incidents in their respective districts during Eid holidays.

After a review of emergencies data, Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed grief over 44 deaths in road crashes, 22 due to electrocution and 29 in drowning emergencies during Eid holidays.

He requested not to swim in rivers sides, canals, ponds and any other water recreational sites without safety gadgets. The citizens should never touch electric wires during rains,particularly electric switches, electric bells, pedestal fans, outdoor electric panels andother electrical appliances, he added.