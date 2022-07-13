UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Responds To 23,426 Emergencies During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Rescue-1122 responds to 23,426 emergencies during Eid holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Wednesday that Rescue-1122 responded to 23,426 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during the last five days of Eidul Azha.

The emergencies included 6206 road accidents with 44 deaths, 13,157 medical emergencies with 436 deaths, 36 drowning emergencies with 29 deaths, 218 fire emergencies, 855 delivery emergencies, 542 falls & slipping cases with 5 deaths, 340 cases of electric shock, 344 occupational injuries, 36 burn cases, 20 structural cases, 735 miscellaneous emergencies and even 232 animal rescue operations were performed.

Chairing the zoom meeting of district emergency officers, the DG PESD appreciated the rescuers who sacrificed their Eid for duties during Eid Holidays.

District Emergency Officers (DEOs) briefed that the highest number of emergencies took place in Lahore with 3544 emergencies, followed by Faisalabad with 1753 emergencies, Multan with 1751 emergencies, Gujranwala with 1245 emergencies and Bahawalpur with 1090 emergencies and the lowest number of 179 emergencies in Jhelum.

During the meeting, DEO Sahiwal briefed about a major road crash of hi-ace van due to tyre burst in which 13 injured persons were shifted to hospital and the District Emergency Officers of Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, M.B Din, Sialkot, DG Khan, Bahawalnagar, Hafizabad briefed about drowning incidents in their respective districts during Eid holidays.

After a review of emergencies data, Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed grief over 44 deaths in road crashes, 22 due to electrocution and 29 in drowning emergencies during Eid holidays.

He requested not to swim in rivers sides, canals, ponds and any other water recreational sites without safety gadgets. The citizens should never touch electric wires during rains,particularly electric switches, electric bells, pedestal fans, outdoor electric panels andother electrical appliances, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Fire Punjab Water Holidays Road Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Van Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Jhelum All Rains

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

4 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

4 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.