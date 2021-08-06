Rescue 1122 responds to 2389 emergencies in July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 provided services to 2389 persons in various emergencies in the month of July here in the district.

A meeting chaired by District Emergency Officer, Sultan Mehmood was held here on Friday to review monthly performance of PES.

According to the sources, as many as 2388 rescue operations were conducted and 2389 victims were rescued during these operations. Also, 277 injured persons were provided first aid on the spot, while 2053 injured were shifted to hospitals.

At least 71 incidents of quarrels and firing, 926 road accidents,1073 medical emergencies and three building collapse incidents were reported in July last, the spokesman added.