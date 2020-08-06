Rescue 1122 responds to 2640 calls during July

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has responded to 2640 emergencies and rescued 2367 affectees during the month of July.

According to a spokesman, the District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue Officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The official added that Rescue 1122 dealt with as many as 977 traffic accident emergencies, 96 incidents of fire, 05 building collapse, 300 special rescue operations, 01 drowned case, 5 cylinder blast, 1113 Medical emergencies, 143 crime incidents and other miscellaneous emergencies were responded by Rescue 1122.

Addressing the meeting, DEO said the maximum number of road traffic crashes can be prevented through adopting necessary road safety measures and road safety laws.

"The parents should never allow their children to take bath in rivers/canals and other high-risk areas to avoid drowning emergencies," he appealed.