Rescue 1122 Responds To 2666 Emergencies In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Rescue 1122 responds to 2666 emergencies in October

KASUR, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 rescued 2641 people in 2666 different incidents during the month of October.

A meeting chaired by District Emergency Officer Engineer Sultan Mehmood was held here on Thursday to review monthly performance of the PES.

Rescue spokesperson said that 439 people were provided first aid on the spot,2138 injured were shifted to various hospitals,while 64 people died on the spot in different road accidents during the month.

Rescue teams timely responded to 855 road accidents, 1436 medical emergencies,79 incidents of quarrels and firing,6 drowning, 6 building collapse,41 fire incidents and 218 other emergencies.The average response time was recorded as 7 minutes,spokesman added.

