UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Responds To 2698 Emergency Calls In Nov

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:41 PM

Rescue 1122 responds to 2698 emergency calls in Nov

Rescue 1122 has received 76,555 calls out of which 2698 genuine emergency calls and 71583 disturbing calls during last month of November

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 has received 76,555 calls out of which 2698 genuine emergency calls and 71583 disturbing calls during last month of November.

According to a report issued by District Emergency Officer, Dr Hussain Mian, Rescue 1122 maintained its average response time of seven minutes and responded to 2698 emergencies including 662 road traffic accidents, 1614 medical emergencies, 24 fire emergencies, 55 crimes, one drownings and 342 other emergencies.

Rescue 1122 responded to all these emergencies and rescued 2724 people out of which 446 persons were provided first aid on the spot and shifted 2187 people to the hospital while 91 persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Referring to the major accidents in November, Dr Hussain Mian said that a car of marriage party had collided with truck near Muradabad Rungpur road in which four out of seven people died was a major tragedy, on which Rescue 1122 responded timely.

He said that the winter season has been started and smog and fog was also on full swing. He urged the citizens to take preventive measures while driving and to avoid unnecessary journey.

Likewise, gas heaters should be used carefully in homes in view of winter and switched off the gas heaters before going to sleep and other measures, he concluded.

Related Topics

Fire Marriage Road Car Died Traffic November Rescue 1122 Gas All

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces squad for home series against W ..

Pakistan announces squad for home series against West Indies

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup a ..

Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup and U19 World Cup announced

35 minutes ago
 Mumkinkar to provide scholarship for 30 male, fema ..

Mumkinkar to provide scholarship for 30 male, female students of IUB

1 second ago
 CPEIC administrative committee meets

CPEIC administrative committee meets

3 seconds ago
 Possible Russia-UK Dialogue Hampered by London's R ..

Possible Russia-UK Dialogue Hampered by London's Remarks on Russian Threat - Mos ..

5 seconds ago
 Pakistan name squads for West Indies series

Pakistan name squads for West Indies series

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.