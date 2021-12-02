Rescue 1122 responds to 2698 emergency calls in Nov

Rescue 1122 has received 76,555 calls out of which 2698 genuine emergency calls and 71583 disturbing calls during last month of November

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 has received 76,555 calls out of which 2698 genuine emergency calls and 71583 disturbing calls during last month of November.

According to a report issued by District Emergency Officer, Dr Hussain Mian, Rescue 1122 maintained its average response time of seven minutes and responded to 2698 emergencies including 662 road traffic accidents, 1614 medical emergencies, 24 fire emergencies, 55 crimes, one drownings and 342 other emergencies.

Rescue 1122 responded to all these emergencies and rescued 2724 people out of which 446 persons were provided first aid on the spot and shifted 2187 people to the hospital while 91 persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Referring to the major accidents in November, Dr Hussain Mian said that a car of marriage party had collided with truck near Muradabad Rungpur road in which four out of seven people died was a major tragedy, on which Rescue 1122 responded timely.

He said that the winter season has been started and smog and fog was also on full swing. He urged the citizens to take preventive measures while driving and to avoid unnecessary journey.

Likewise, gas heaters should be used carefully in homes in view of winter and switched off the gas heaters before going to sleep and other measures, he concluded.