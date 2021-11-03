UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Responds To 2751 Emergency Calls In Oct

Rescue-1122 has received 89,673 calls out of which 2751 genuine emergency calls and 84,960 disturbing calls during last month of October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 has received 89,673 calls out of which 2751 genuine emergency calls and 84,960 disturbing calls during last month of October.

According to a report issued by District Emergency Officer, Dr Hussain Mian, Rescue-1122 maintained its average response time of seven minutes and responded to 2751 emergencies including 637 road traffic accidents, 1679 medical emergencies, 25 fire emergencies, 67 crimes, four drownings, one building collapse and 243 other emergencies.

Rescue-1122 responded to all these emergencies and rescued 2772 people out of which 377 persons were provided first aid on the spot and shifted 2279 people to the hospital while 116 persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Referring to the major accidents in October, Dr Hussain Mian said that the fire emergency in Pir Jahanian in which seven members of the same family were burnt to death was a major tragedy, on which Rescue-1122 responded timely.

Not only the fire was brought under control, but the bodies were shifted to the district hospital after evacuation, he added.

Expressing concern over the growing number of domestic fire emergencies, he urged the citizens to ensure precautionary measures in their daily life including check the household wiring thoroughly as any kind of short circuit or sparking could cause fire.

Likewise, gas heaters should be used carefully in homes in view of winter and switched off the gas heaters before going to sleep and other measures.

He said that Rescue-1122 was a life saving organization which provides emergency services to the people without any discrimination and delay.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with Rescue staff by giving way to Rescue ambulances so that timely relief could be given to people in case of any urgency.

