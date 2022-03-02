Rescue 1122 responds to 2785 emergency calls in Feb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 has received 15,084 calls out of which 2785 genuine emergency calls and 10632 disturbing calls during last month of February.

According to a report issued by District Emergency Officer, Dr Hussain Mian, Rescue 1122 maintained its average response time of seven minutes and responded to 2785 emergencies including 505 road traffic accidents, 1884 medical emergencies, 33 fire emergencies, 50 crimes, one drownings and 311 other emergencies.

Rescue 1122 responded to all these emergencies and rescued 2770 people out of which 409 persons were provided first aid on the spot and shifted 2283 people to the hospital while 78 persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

He said that significant increase in the number of emergencies regarding hand or arm chopping off in the fodder cutting machine was a matter of great concern. He said that such machines should be redesigned with safety perspective.

The several stray dog bite emergencies were also reported and minor kids affected most from it.

He requested the district administration to take immediate steps for culling of stray dogs to avert from such emergencies in future.

He urged the citizens to give way to Rescue ambulances so that timely help could be provided to people incase of any emergency.