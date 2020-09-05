Rescue 1122 responds to 2846 emergencies during August

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has responded to 2846 emergencies and rescued 5202 affectees during the month of August.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, Ali Hussain chaired a monthly review meeting and directed the Rescue officers to ensure quality emergency care to the residents without any discrimination within shortest possible time.

The official added that Rescue 1122 dealt with as many as 937 traffic accident emergencies, 83 incidents of fire, three building collapse, 419 special rescue operations, 16 drowned case, two cylinder blast, 1287 Medical emergencies, 99 crime incidents and other miscellaneous emergencies.

On the occasion, DEO expressed concern over increasing number of road accidents and advised the citizens to observe road safety laws and adopt necessary road safety measures which would help preventing traffic crashes.

"Parents should never allow their children to take bath in rivers/canals and otherhigh-risk areas to avoid drowning emergencies," he appealed.