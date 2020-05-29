UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Responds To 302 Emergencies During Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:49 PM

Rescue 1122 responds to 302 emergencies during Eid Holidays

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 responded to 302 emergencies calls in 300 operations in the Districts during Eid Holiday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 responded to 302 emergencies calls in 300 operations in the Districts during Eid Holidays.

According to a spokesman, the Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 114 emergencies of road traffic crashes, 145 medical emergencies, 10 fire incidents, 01 drowning, 22 special rescue operations and 08 disinfectants spray during three days of Eid-Ul-Fitar.

In a statement, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr. Abdur Rehman requested the public to timely call at 1122 in case of an emergency as the only timely emergency call can ensure timely emergency response to any incident. He also appreciated the rescuers, whose leaves were cancelled and who performed duty on Eid holidays by sacrificing their own Eids.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Holidays Road Traffic Abdur Rehman Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of women’ plight in jails, order ..

7 minutes ago

UAF distributes Eid gifts among foreign students

3 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi for expediting compensation ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish GDP Rises by 4.5% Year-on-Year in First Qu ..

2 minutes ago

2,148 persons receive cash under Ehsaas Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

Poland's COVID-19 Tally Nearing 23,000 Amid Steady ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.