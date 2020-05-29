Rescue 1122 responds to 302 emergencies during Eid Holidays

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 responded to 302 emergencies calls in 300 operations in the Districts during Eid Holiday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 responded to 302 emergencies calls in 300 operations in the Districts during Eid Holidays.

According to a spokesman, the Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 114 emergencies of road traffic crashes, 145 medical emergencies, 10 fire incidents, 01 drowning, 22 special rescue operations and 08 disinfectants spray during three days of Eid-Ul-Fitar.

In a statement, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr. Abdur Rehman requested the public to timely call at 1122 in case of an emergency as the only timely emergency call can ensure timely emergency response to any incident. He also appreciated the rescuers, whose leaves were cancelled and who performed duty on Eid holidays by sacrificing their own Eids.