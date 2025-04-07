Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department, also known as Rescue 1122, responded to 22 road traffic accidents in Chiniot within a 24-hour period, rescuing 32 injured individuals.

The breakdown of the injured reveals 22 men and 10 women, with varying degrees of injuries sustained.

According to the sources of Rescue 1122, 21 individuals received minor injuries and were discharged on the spot after receiving immediate medical aid.

11 individuals sustained serious injuries and were shifted to relevant hospitals in Rescue 1122 vans after receiving first aid.

