Rescue 1122 responds to 3279 emergency calls in May

MUZAFFARGARH, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 has received 25561 calls out of which 3279 genuine emergency calls and 19799 disturbing calls during last month of May.

According to a report issued by District Emergency Officer, Dr Hussain Mian, Rescue 1122 maintained its average response time of seven minutes and responded to 3279 emergencies including 644 road traffic accidents, 2182 medical emergencies, 62 fire emergencies, 99 crimes, seven drownings and 284 other emergencies.

Rescue 1122 responded to all these emergencies and rescued 3304 people out of which 499 persons were provided first aid on the spot and shifted 2732 people to the hospital while 73 persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Referring to a heartbreaking emergency at Langar Sarai in which a minor child was badly bitten by stray dog. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and shifted him to nearby hospital but child could not survive.

Expressing deep concern over the rising increase number of stray dogs bite emergencies, he said that the last four months had not only seen a marked increase in these emergencies but also many emergencies were so severe that the affected people could not survive.

He said that most of the victims of such emergencies were young children and women.

Talking about the increasing number of traffic accidents, he said that one of the two major causes of traffic accidents is less age motorcycle driving and lack of reflectors behind self-prepared motorbikes carts and sides.

DEO said that Rescue 1122 was a life saving organization which provides emergency services to the people without any discrimination and without any delay and appealed the citizens to give way to Rescue ambulances so that quick relief could be provided to needy people.