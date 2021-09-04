Rescue-1122 responds to 3,340 emergencies in August

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 provided services to 3,340 people in various emergencies in the month of August here in the district.

A meeting chaired by District Emergency Officer, Engineer Sultan Mehmood was held here on Saturday, to review the monthly performance of PES.

As many as 2,454 rescue operation were conducted and 3,340 victims were rescued during these operations, adding that 1,283 injured people were provided first aid on-the-spot, while 1,988 injured were shifted to hospitals, and 69 were killed in separate incidents.

At least 78 incidents of quarrel and firing, 929 road accidents, 1,149 medical emergencies, two building collapse and eight incidents of drowning were reported during the last month. The minimum response time was recorded as less than seven minutes, the spokesman added.