Rescue-1122 Responds To 36,006 Emergencies During 2020

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rescue-1122 responds to 36,006 emergencies during 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rawalpindi has rescued as many as 36,828 victims of different emergencies while conducted 36,006 rescue operations in seven tehsils of the District with average response time of 6.87 minutes during 2020.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain during the annual performance review meeting of the department held on Saturday.

Nearly 36,828 victims of different emergencies including 111,56 calls of road accidents, 18,806 of medical emergencies, 3758 of special rescue operation, 39 drowning incidents, 25 of building collapsed, 1076 of crime incidents and 1109 of explosion/blast incident and other victims of other miscellaneous incidents were responded.

The district emergency officer appreciated the staff's performance and also stressed upon the need for further improvement of rescue services in the coming years.

More Stories From Pakistan

