Rescue 1122 Responds To 372 Emergencies In Attock During Eid Holidays
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 10:35 PM
Rescue 1122 in Attock demonstrated its unwavering commitment to public service by responding to a staggering 372 emergencies during the three-day Eid Ul Fitr holidays
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 in Attock demonstrated its unwavering commitment to public service by responding to a staggering 372 emergencies during the three-day Eid Ul Fitr holidays.
According to Aamir Nawaz, spokesperson for 1122 Attock, the district emergency services received 2015 calls, with 249 medical emergencies, 66 road accidents, 17 fire eruptions, four fights, and one drowning incident.
Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain, Rescue 1122 provided 28 different emergency services, including hospital referrals for 27 patients who were transported to various hospitals in Rawalpindi after receiving initial medical aid.
To ensure public safety, Rescue 1122's water rescue teams conducted special patrols along the Indus River and other areas, while ambulances and fire-fighting bikes maintained a vigilant presence at Eidgahs and other locations, ready to provide immediate assistance in case of emergencies.
