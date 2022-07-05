Rescue 1122 responds to 380 emergencies during last June

BAJAUR, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) ::Rescue 1122 responded to 380 calls received from various areas of Bajaur tribal district during month of July 2022.

According to District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Saad, Rescue 1122 received 10244 calls during July among which 380 were real distress calls.

He said among the total, 32 were emergency calls relating to road mishaps, 217 medical emergencies, nine fire eruption cases, six incidents of old enmities, three building collapse incidents, two cases of drowning and 29 other cases.

He said that 82 patients were shifted to various medical facilities under Patient Referral Service. He also urged people to cooperate with Rescue 1122 teams during emergencies and clear road for their vehicle to reach the site on time from where emergency was reported.