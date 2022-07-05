UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Responds To 380 Emergencies During Last June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Rescue 1122 responds to 380 emergencies during last June

BAJAUR, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) ::Rescue 1122 responded to 380 calls received from various areas of Bajaur tribal district during month of July 2022.

According to District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Saad, Rescue 1122 received 10244 calls during July among which 380 were real distress calls.

He said among the total, 32 were emergency calls relating to road mishaps, 217 medical emergencies, nine fire eruption cases, six incidents of old enmities, three building collapse incidents, two cases of drowning and 29 other cases.

He said that 82 patients were shifted to various medical facilities under Patient Referral Service. He also urged people to cooperate with Rescue 1122 teams during emergencies and clear road for their vehicle to reach the site on time from where emergency was reported.

Related Topics

Fire Road Vehicle SITE July Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

1 hour ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

2 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

4 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.